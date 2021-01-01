URREA 8 lbs. Steel Octagonal Sledge Hammer With Fiber Glass Handle

URREA striking tools (Hammers and Mallets) are used for direct striking. In conjunction, they are particularly useful in industry (machinery, assembly lines, maintenance) and automotive service (engines, bodywork, tires). Aside from traditional fitter's or ball hammers, some striking tools are specifically designed to avoid distorting, marking, or damaging the parts subject to striking. Hammer heads are manufactured from various materials such as high quality brass, plastic injection, high impact rubber, high strength micro-alloyed steel; hot forged, machined with high precision and heat treated to provide the best combination of hardness and resistance to blows.