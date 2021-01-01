Home Decorators Collection 8 in. x 8 in. Twist Carpet Sample - Wholehearted III - Color Crystal Sand

Refresh the look and feel of your favorite room with the soft twist styling of Wholehearted Carpet. This carpet is available in 12 vibrant colors and two weights so that you are sure to find one that you love. Wholehearted Carpet is constructed from 100% Polyester for inherent stain resistance. Covered by Home Decorators Collection Warranty: 15-year limited stain and soil warranty; 15-year limited wear and tear warranty. Color: Crystal Sand.