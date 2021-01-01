From home decorators collection
Home Decorators Collection 8 in. x 8 in. Textured Carpet Sample - Bradlow - Color Liquid Metal
Bradlow is a patterned 25 oz. PET. This Carpet Collection provides your home with the quality and stylish flooring without inflicting harm to our planet. Made of PET Polyester, one in every 4 plastic bottles recycled in North America becomes PET, and 30 plastic bottles on average are recycled to make one square yard of PET. Covered by Home Decorators Collection Warranty: 15-year limited stain and soil warranty; 15-year limited wear and tear warranty. Color: Liquid Metal.