TrafficMaster 8 in. x 8 in. Texture Carpet Sample - Palmdale I - Color Serenity

Enliven your home with a splash of color with the Palmdale Carpet. It offers good color retention and a durable design that is effortless to maintain thanks to its stain and wear resistance. This carpet is ideal for almost any room in the home to provide a comfortable and colorful accent to enhance your decor. With the multiple color and width options, you are sure to find the right choice for your home. Covered by TrafficMASTER Warranty: 5-year limited stain and soil warranty, 5-year limited wear and tear warranty. Color: Serenity.