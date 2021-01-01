Lifeproof 8 in. x 8 in. Texture Carpet Sample - Karma II - Color Shadows

Your home is a reflection of who you are and what you love. It's where you create moments and memories that last a lifetime. That's why you should choose carpet for your home in the color that makes you happy, that helps you relax and expresses who you are. It doesn't have to be complicated. Now you can choose carpet with confidence using this clean, current color palette of top-selling essentials. Karma II is luxuriously cozy and features a beautiful texture of contrasting yarns to add layers of interest to your room. Choose from a selection of inviting modern shades while maintaining a sense of stylish comfort. Color: Shadows.