Lifeproof 8 in. x 8 in. Texture Carpet Sample - Denfort - Color Cavern

Bring a new look and feel to your floor with this soft textured carpet from the Collection by LIFEPROOF. The Nanoloc spill shield provides built-in stain protection that won't wear away with time. It's also easy to care for: simply vacuum and spot clean for maintenance. With a durable polypropylene backing makes it perfect for homes children. Constructed from blended Triexta and PET fibers, this long-lasting carpet is FHA approved and features environmentally friendly attributes. Available in 12 welcoming colors, it's easy to find the perfect one for your home. This carpet is great for use in bedrooms, family rooms, dens, basements, hallways, stairs and offices. Covered by LIFEPROOF Warranty: Lifetime pet stain warranty; limited lifetime stain and soil warranty; 25-year wear and tear warranty. Color: Cavern.