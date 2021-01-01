From home decorators collection
Home Decorators Collection 8 in. x 8 in. Texture Carpet Sample - Chastain I -Color Stella
Advertisement
PureColor provides the ultimate performance in fiber with its virtually stain proof coloration, coupled with our soil resistant SoilShield. PureColor will stay clean longer, clean easier and stay more vibrant. The attributes of PureColor combine to make a durable, high value, high performance carpet fiber. Innovation takes a step up with PureColor, the clear choice for value and performance. Covered by Home Decorators Collection Warranty: 15-year limited stain and soil warranty; 15-year limited wear and tear warranty. Color: Stella.