TrafficMaster 8 in. x 8 in. Loop Carpet Sample - Main Rail 26 -Color Saddle
Main Rail Carpet is made of Polyester and comes in 3 different weights. It is an excellent carpet for high traffic areas that require tough wear with a splash of style and design. Combined with low maintenance, this carpet is sure to be a hit in your living spaces. Covered by TrafficMASTER Warranty: 5-year limited stain and soil warranty, 5-year limited wear and tear warranty. Color: Saddle.