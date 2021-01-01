From trafficmaster
TrafficMaster 8 in. x 8 in. Loop Carpet Sample - Follow Up -Color Stanton
Advertisement
PureColor provides the ultimate performance in fiber with it's virtually stain-proof coloration, coupled with the soil-resistant SoilShield. PureColor will stay clean longer, clean easier and retain more vibrancy over time. The attributes of PureColor combine to make a durable, high-value, high-performance carpet fiber, a clear choice for value and performance. Covered by TrafficMASTER Warranty: 5-year limited stain and soil warranty, 5-year limited wear and tear warranty. Color: Stanton.