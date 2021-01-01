C&A MARKETING INC 8 in. x 8 in. Large Suction Cup 10X Magnifying Mirror with Precision Tweezers, Plastic

Mirror, mirror on the wall. Finally, a mirror that gives it to you straight Introducing your new grooming A-team: the Magnifying Mirror and Precision Tweezers bundle from DB Tech. From now on, you'll get your beauty and self-care regimen right the first time. Available in 5x, 8x or 10x magnification variations, each mirror provides the fine detail you need to elevate your eyeshadow game, accomplish the closest shaves, or catch that redeveloping unibrow in its earliest stages. Best of all, this mirror will hold its ground: just press the three suction cups onto a smooth surface. Unlike your runaway eyeliner pen, this mirror will stay in place. Then, put your mirror's valuable insights to use with the included stainless-steel tweezers. These smart, precise little lifesavers feature soft finger grips and angled edges for accuracy. They're ready to make you look fabulous. Color: Plastic.