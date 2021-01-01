Endura Flap 8 in. x 15 in. Thermo Panel 3e Fits Patio Door 74.75 in. x 77.75 in. Tall in Satin Frame

Endura Flap Thermo Panel 3e Pet Door for patio doors is manufactured for aluminum sliding glass doors, with U-shaped tracks at least 1 inch in width. They can be installed in vinyl patio doors with U-shaped tracks but may need shimming to secure it. This energy-efficient patio door panel has dual pane, LoE glass and the Endura Flap Pet Door surrounded by a sturdy aluminum frame. The Thermo Panel 3e doesn't require a drill or other tools for normal installation. It is built with a 3 in. spring-loaded height adjustment piece for ease of installation and removal. In case you need, you can shorten the panel 3/4 in. (requires metal cutting tool) or buy a height extension to add 3/4 in. The single, dual-layered flap is translucent and seals tightly against the weather using a patented system of magnets. When closed, the flap reduces air conditioning or heat loss and can resist winds up to 50 mph. The pet door has an exclusive user-adjustable step-over to better match top of pet door opening to pet height. Available in three colors White, Dark Bronze and Brushed Aluminum. Available in three heights 74-3/4 in. to 77-3/4 in., 77-1/4 in. to 80-1/4 in. and 93-1/4 in. to 96-1/4 in. To determine correct panel height measure from the deepest point in lower track to the highest point in upper track. Comes with: Locking cover, Weather Stripping, Draft Stopper, Locking clamp and installation instructions.