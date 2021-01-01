Futurecitytrading 8 in. Stainless Steel Roasting Pan

Product descriptionColor:GreenOur baking dish perfect for roasted meats, lasagna, casseroles, as well as desserts and vegetables, and transition beautifully from oven to table. High-fired ceramic with a scratch-free glaze for durability and uniform heat distribution, so foods bake evenly, meanwhile retain heat and won't absorb moisture. Safe for use in the microwave, oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. Use simple, clean simple also, is a very practical product in the kitchen.SPECIFICATION：Material: CeramicProduct weight: About 1.6 LbsBaking dish dimensions(with handle): 9.8”(L) x 6”(W) x 2.2”(H) Handle design: Excellent heat protectionMulti-function: Baking, roasting, boiling, and servingNOTICES:1.When you take it out of the oven, do not touch the pan directly with your hands, be sure to use gloves.2. Please don't put the hot baking dish into the cold water immediately to avoid any accidental.AFTER-SALE SERVICE: our will offer a free replacement or refund if anything goes wrong with the product. We only make high quality products.