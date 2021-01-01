Designed to add a unique touch to your Outdoor Structure, OZCO OWT Ironwood 8 by 8-inch Post Band is an innovative solution for every creative building project that involves Ironwood elements. No matter how harsh the weather conditions, the band will protect the wood from splitting and prolong the life of your construction for years to come. Simply adjust the band on the post and secure it with bolts that come in the kit. Rain or shine, your wooden posts will always remain healthy and good-looking. The product is intended for 8 by 8-inch posts and can be used both indoors and outdoors. Perfectly suitable for ACQ pressure-treated wood. OZCO 8-in Powder-coated Steel Strap Wood To Wood (8-Pack) Stainless Steel | 11787