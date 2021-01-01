SensorPEDIC 8 in Mattress-in-a-Box Gel Mattress, King

SUPPORTIVE FOAM TOP LAYER: The top layer of this mattress consists of ventilated, gel-infused memory foam that cradles the body to offer supportive comfort for a more enjoyable night's rest HIGH DENSITY BASE FOAM: The base layer of high density support foam enhances durability to ensure this mattress does not sag for years of comfort and support LUXURY FABRIC COVER: The durable circular-knit cover adds a layer of smooth softness and is antimicrobial to help keep your sleeping area fresh and clean NON-SKID BOTTOM- The non-skid bottom fabric ensures this mattress stays in place atop any frame (box spring is not required) CERTIPUR-US CERTIFIED- Foam is CertiPUR-US certified to meet rigorous standards for performance, content, emissions and durability, and is analyzed by independent, accredited testing laboratories EXTENDED WARRANTY- 10-year manufacturer's warranty allows you to sleep worry-free for years to come