The Oldcastle Holland 4 in. x 8 in. Concrete Paver has the look and feel of adobe and can be laid out in a number of different patterns. It as designed to add classic beauty to any landscape and is ideal for patios, paths, walkways or pool decks. Each paver is made of dry-cast concrete for durability. It is easy to install and rated for vehicular traffic. Size and weight are approximate. Color: Amaretto.