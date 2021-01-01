Ridgid 8 in. L Pipe Wrench 1 pc.

Built to stand the test of time, RIDGID Heavy-Duty Straight Pipe Wrenches are sturdy plumbing wrenches constructed with ductile-iron housings and I-beam handles for superior strength and longevity. Designed for ease of use, they feature adjustable full-floating forged hook jaws with self-cleaning threads and easily replaceable spring assembly, hook jaw and heel jaw. Suitable for all forms of pipe work, these RIDGID pipe wrenches come in a standout red color that is easy to find in your toolbox. This 8 inch heavy duty straight wrench is suitable for all kinds of pipe work on pipe diameters of 1/4 inch (6 mm) to 3/4 inch (20 mm) with a pipe capacity of up to 1 inch (25 mm) .