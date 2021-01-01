Wall Control 8 in. H x 64 in. W Garage Tool Storage Lawn and Garden Tool Organizer Rack with Black Metal Pegboard and Hook Assortment, Black Pegboard with Black Hooks

The Wall Control Garage Storage Lawn and Garden Tool Wall Organizer Rack is easy to install, attractive and ideal for storing ladders, rakes, brooms, weed eaters, trimmers, edgers, shovels, pitch forks, hedge clippers, saws, extension cords, rope, sledge hammers, axes, mops, garden spades, lawn and gardening hand tools, long handled lawn garden tools and folding chair storage. Metal Pegboards are over 10X stronger than conventional wooden pegboard, guaranteed to last a lifetime and will not warp or fray over time like traditional pegboard. The wall boards can even be wiped clean with a damp rag. Wall Control Garage Tool Storage Systems are attractive, adding a WOW factor to any garage, shed or tool wall. The Garage Tool Rack Lawn and Garden Wall Organizer includes 2 Wall Control 8 in. T x 32 in. W Black Metal Pegboards with Black Hooks that can be used side by side to create a total tool storage area that is 8 in. T x 64 in. W or the Pegboard Rails can be used in separate locations for 2 separate wall-mounted tool organization areas. The Tool Storage Wall Rack includes an assortment of over a dozen of Wall Control's most popular black metal pegboard hooks and brackets to tackle any tool storage need. Wall Control Hooks have adjustable stabilizing tabs for added stability. The Wall Control Garage Wall Storage and Gardening Tool Organizer Rack Set works with any Wall Control pegboard hooks, brackets, shelves and attachments so expanding is easy. Mounting hardware is included. Color: Black Pegboard with Black Hooks.