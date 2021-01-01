From design toscano
Design Toscano 8-in H x 5.5-in W Dog Garden Statue | JQ108052
Advertisement
Animal lovers can't wait to get their paws on this pup! Our cute puppy wiggles from a hanging perch to tug at your heartstrings. Easily hung from a favorite outdoor tree branch or an indoor hook, it is cast in quality designer resin and individually hand painted to replicate a favorite breed. Makes an adorably adoptable gift for animal lovers! 5frac12;\"Wx6\"Dx8\"H. 1 lb. Design Toscano 8-in H x 5.5-in W Dog Garden Statue | JQ108052