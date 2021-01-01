NICOR 8 in. Copper Recessed Trim

The CLR8 Trim is designed as an accessory for NICORs CLR8 Housing-free LED downlights (models CLR8-10-UNV-35K-WH and CLR8-10-UNV-40K-WH). The CLR8 is an 8 inch Recessed LED Retrofit Downlight built to Commercial Grade specifications and is the first Retrofit Downlight designed to install directly into the ceiling without using a housing. The easy conversion and installation can be performed from below the ceiling without removing the existing frame. The CLR8 is an ideal lighting solution for all commercial, retail, and institutional applications where high efficiency, low energy, and quality lighting is required. The CLR8 Trim is protected by NICOR's 1-year limited warranty. Again, this is the trim only. This does not include the LED downlight.