National Hardware 8-in Bright Strap Door Hinge | N205-103
Securing and stabilizing DIY projects is an important step in building something that can withstand a lifetime of use. Additionally, the Weatherguard (TM) Protection coating withstands harsh weather conditions and protects the hardware from premature failure. Since 1901, National Hardware has provided high-quality builder's hardware that meets and exceeds the needs of discerning customers and consumers alike. National Hardware 8-in Bright Strap Door Hinge | N205-103