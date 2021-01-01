8 in 1 Out Switch Interface Remote Control Portable, High Definition Multimedia KVM Adapter HDMI 1.4b HDCP1.4 Converter with Cable for.

[Exquisitely Design] Compatible with multiple devices, support more high definition multimedia interface signal source input and output display devices. [Exquisite Workmanship] Adaptive screen resolution, support DDC function, automatically adjust the screen to adapt to the screen resolution. [Easy to Install] A set of keyboard and mouse can control 8 hosts at the same time, which is convenient and fast and saves space. [Quality Selection] Type?C port design can adapt to different needs and is common with common Type?C mobile phone data lines. [Wide Applications] With 4K high?definition picture quality, the picture quality is clearer, the color is pure and undistorted.