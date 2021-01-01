From sunlite
Sunlite 8 in. 1-Light Silver Integrated LED Outdoor Square Modern Wall Lantern Light Sconce, 3000K Warm White
Add a modern touch to any home or business with this Sunlite LED wall sconce. The contemporary design silver metal frame holds an opaque white polycarbonate lens. Built in LEDs makes this a no maintenance lighting solution for home or commercial use. Emits a Warm White light at 3000K at 600 Lumen, equivalent to a 60-Watt light bulb. Suitable for indoor or outdoor use, this attractive fixture will provide up to 50,000-hours of reliable service. Mounting bracket, screws, wire nuts and installation instructions are included.