8 GPU Aluminum Stackable Open Air Mining Computer Frame Rig Ethereum 7 Fans Miner Mining Frame Rig Bitcoin Rack Case

Simplistic and compact design with powerful visual impact. High-quality and solid aluminum alloy painted elegantly with glossy black. Precisely cutted material with excellent thermal conductivity, greatly enhancing the overall heat dissipation performance. The installation process have been extremely simplified by using only a few of screws. The location of the installation of the graphics card can be adjusted, which is assured to be compatible with any kind of graphics card. Risers permanently mounted on the rig, which gives more stable connection between risers and graphics cards.