Spend more time swimming in your pool this summer and less time cleaning it with the Intex 8 Foot Easy Set Pool Cover. This above ground pool cover helps keep your pool free of dirt, insects and debris when not in use. Constructed of high-quality, durable 7-gauge, UV-resistant PVC vinyl, this pool cover features drain holes to prevent water from accumulating on top. Having your pool covered also helps to prevent evaporation which means adding less water and chemicals to your pool. Intex 8-ft x 8-ft Intex Polyethylene Safety Pool Cover in Black | 109220