CASAINC 8 ft. x 5 ft. Outdoor Steel Frame Gray Grill Gazebo and with

This BBQ gazebo designed for all-season use, the powder coated metal frame effortlessly withstands rusting, erosion and untimely wear, while the canopy top helps to block out UV rays and keeps you comfortable even in the summer heat. Completed with a double-tiered top for smoke ventilation and wind resistance. Featuring two tempered glass shelves which create a convenient outdoor workstation for cooking and preparing food. For anyone who is looking for a simple yet modern BBQ gazebo, this product is a smart pick for convenient mobile shading for both commercial or recreational outdoor activities such as backyard gatherings, grilling, yard sales and more at an affordable cost. Color: Gray.