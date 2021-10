The mockins 8 ft. x 10 ft. Premium Grip and Non-Slip Rug Pad features an open square construction that helps keep your rug securely in place. It prevents slipping caused by pressure or movement, thereby protecting your floors from scrapes and scratches. This rug pad grips to any hard surface and can be conveniently trimmed to size using a pair of basic household scissors. Thanks to its durable rubberized form, this reversible rug pad can easily be maintained using a vacuum cleaner.