8 ft. W x 16 ft. D Metal Storage Shed

This garden shed will be perfect for storing a wide variety of tools, garden furniture, and garden equipment. The garden shed does not only offer protection from dirt and dust but also against wind and weather. This storage house has vents both in the front and back, ensuring excellent ventilation. Its double sliding doors in the front allow easy entry and exit. Thanks to the galvanized steel construction along with a powder-coated finish, the tool storage shed is durable and strong, and won't corrode or be affected by adverse weather conditions. The outdoor storage house needs assembly. Siding Color: Anthracite