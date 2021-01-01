WINSOON 8 ft. Black Heavy-Duty Steel Rolling Barn Door Hardware Kit for Single Wood Door with Non-Routed Floor Guide, Frosted Black

Keep your barn door rolling easily and quietly with this WINSOON 8 ft. Black Heavy-Duty Steel Rolling Barn Door Hardware Kit. Balanced hangers keep the weight even on the wheels for smooth operation. A precision, solid carbon steel extruded track adds durability and guarantees that the door will not jump track. High density plastic wheels provide ultra-quiet experience. Includes door stoppers to set the exact sliding range. The strong floor guide stabilizes door movement. Kit is for a single wood door 1-3/8 in. and 1-3/4 in. thick, up to 230 lbs. Door is not included. Color: Frosted Black.