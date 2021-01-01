DeckoRail 8 ft. Aluminum Pressure-Treated Southern Yellow Pine Deck Rail Kit

The fast and easy installation of the 8 ft. railing kit makes it the perfect product for the do-it-yourselfer and the professional deck builder. Made of quality pressure treated #1 southern yellow pine and black aluminum balusters, your new stylish railing will be the talk of the neighborhood. The wood components are molded with a decorative high-end finish and are kiln dried after treatment for extra stability and are also ready to stain or paint.