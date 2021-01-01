8 ft. 3-Outlet Designer Extension Cord with Surge Protection, Black/Gray, Black/Gray + 3 Outlet + 8 ft. cord

Bring simplicity and design into your life with the GE Designer Braided Extension Cord with Surge Protection. Power your home or office with the 3 grounded-outlets protected by GE. Trade in your standard surge protector or extension cord for the GE braided chevron-patterned cord that complement's your decor. Don't sacrifice style for function with this surge protector. The flat plug allows you to keep furniture and media close to the wall while the plug angle lets you use your other-outlet. Power your life with the GE Designer Braided Extension Cord with Extension Cord. Color: Black/Gray + 3 Outlet + 8 ft. cord.