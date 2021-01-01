Grow amazing indoor container plants with Miracle-Gro. Start with Miracle-Gro Indoor Potting Mix. It has been blended for a wide variety of container plants and is designed to be less prone to gnats. (Contains no compost or bark, which are known to shelter fungus gnats.) This mix has an easy-to-water formula that helps the soil easily re-wet while feeding for up to 6 months. Miracle-Gro Indoor Plant Food is great for use on all indoor plants, including edibles! Simply apply the liquid directly to the soil, or mix it with water. Make your plant’s leaves shine with Miracle-Gro Leaf Shine. This water-based, mineral oil formula won’t clog leaf pores and is odor-free. Together this set gives you happy plants that add texture and vibrancy to your space. Miracle-Gro 8-fl oz Indoor Plant Food | VB3000552