8 Ethernet Cable 50 ft Internet Network LAN Cable High Speed 2000Mhz 40Gbps RJ45 Cables for Gaming Xbox PS4 Modem Router Compatible for 76e5e.

Amazing Speed - 8 ethernet cable supports bandwidth up to 2000MHz and up to 40Gbps data transmitting speed, making it the fastest network cable standard available today. We also bundled with 30 cable clips and 2 cable straps for free. High-Quality Construction and Material - 8 internet cable is made of 4 shielded foiled twisted pair (S/FTP) and multi-stranded OFC wires (26AWG) with a gold plated RJ45 connector on each end. Compared with previous network cable standards, the additional shielding and improved quality in twisting of the wires can reduce more crosstalk, noise, and interference. Artistic and Durable Design - 8 ethernet cable 50ft is designed with white round network cable, easy to carry and network cabling. 8 lan cables are made of environmentally friendly PVC material, which is waterproof and UV resistant. Suitable for outdoor and indoor use. Better Connector and Higher Standard - 50 micron gold plated contact pins in e