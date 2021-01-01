From brim

Brim 8-Cup French Press Coffee Maker

$49.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Sometimes the right answer is also the simplest. Classically designed with a modern twist, it features a durable Borosilicate Glass large capacity carafe with a 3-part stainless steel plunger and a premium mesh filter to retain all the subtle flavors of your coffee beans. Brew up to 8 cups of excellent coffee in just 4 minutes. With no absorption from a paper filter, pressed coffee extracts the perfect amount of aromatic oils and acids for maximum flavor. Press on.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com