From brim
Brim 8-Cup French Press Coffee Maker
Advertisement
Sometimes the right answer is also the simplest. Classically designed with a modern twist, it features a durable Borosilicate Glass large capacity carafe with a 3-part stainless steel plunger and a premium mesh filter to retain all the subtle flavors of your coffee beans. Brew up to 8 cups of excellent coffee in just 4 minutes. With no absorption from a paper filter, pressed coffee extracts the perfect amount of aromatic oils and acids for maximum flavor. Press on.