LG 1.8 Cu. Ft. Over-The-Range Microwave LMV1831ST

30" Over-the-Range Microwave Oven with 1.8 cu. ft. Capacity, 300 CFM Exhaust, Sensor Cooking, 1000 Watts, Sensor Reheat, 2 Power Levels, Bi-Level Cooking Rack, WideView™, EasyClean® Interior: Stainless Steel. This feature allows you to cook without entering a cook's power or time. Have quick and high performance cleaning inside and out without using chemicals. Thaw ground meat, poultry, or steaks by entering a weight. It makes it easy to cook and warm a variety of foods - from a cup of coffee to chicken nuggets. Melt chocolate, cheese, butter, or marshmallows. Soften ice cream, cream cheese, butter, or frozen juice. With the touch of a button add ten seconds to the cooking time. With the touch of a button subtract ten seconds to the cooking time. Cook at 100% power for 30 seconds up to 3 minutes; after 3 minutes, every touch will add 1 minute up to 99 min 59 seconds. Save energy by turning off the display. Use this safety feature to lock the control panel so that children cannot use the microwave. Thaw ground meat, poultry, or steaks by entering a weight. 1.8 Cu. Ft. Oven Capacity. 1,000 Watts. 300 CFM. 3-Speeds. Charcoal Filter. Oven Capacity: 1.8 Cu. Ft. Output (Watts-IEC705) Microwave: 1,000 Watts. Metal Rack: Rectangular - Removable. Eco Button (Energy Savings): Yes. Power Levels: 10. Auto and Rapid Defrost: Auto Defrost. Reheat: Sensor Reheat. Popcorn Key: Yes. Add 30 Seconds: Yes. More/Less: Yes. Hold/Warm: Yes. Melt/Soften: Yes. Bi-Level Cooking Rack: Yes. Turntable Type: DDS. Turntable Diameter: 12 3/5". Turntable On/Off: Yes. Clock / Timer: Yes. Cooking Complete Reminder: Yes. Filtration: Charcoal Filter. Speed (Step): 3. Vent Air Flow: 300 CFM. Control Location: Right. Control Type: IntuiTouch - Keypad. Control Display: 4 Digit Green LED. Cooktop Lighting: Incandescent. On/Off: Yes. Input Volt/Hertz: 120V / 60Hz. Input Amps/Watts (Microwave): 14A / 1,600W. Ratings: UL Listed. 1 Year Parts and Labor (In-Home Service): Yes. 10 Years Limited On Magnetron (In-Home Service): Yes. Oven Interior Width: 21 9/16". Oven Interior Depth: 14 1/8". Oven Interior Height: 8 7/8". Overall Width: 29 15/16". Overall Depth: 15 3/8". Overall Height: 16 7/16". Product Weight: 48.5 Lbs. Shipping Weight: 55.1 Lbs.