Adamant Custom 8-Core Liquid Cooled Gaming Desktop Computer PC AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 3.8Ghz X570 TUF 32Gb DDR4 RAM 2TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD 6TB HDD 850W.
CPU 8-Core AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 3.8Ghz MB Asus X570 Tuf Series RAM 32GB DDR4 High Performance Memory M.2 SSD 2TB NVMe Samsung 980 PRO PCIe 4.0x4 HDD 6TB Storage Drive GPU nVidia Geforce RTX 3080 Ti 12GB PSU Thermaltake Toughpower 850W 80 PLUS Gold Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac / Bluetooth OS MS Windows 10 Professional 64-bit Assembled and Tested, 3 Years Parts / Labor Warranty