DRINKPOD 8 Compatible Refrigerator Water Filters Fits Maytag (Value Pack)

Bluefall FridgePod filters feature the Drinkpod +3 Advanced Purification process, manufactured to be lead free, with natural coconut-based cores, and BPA-free housings. Certified and IAPMO tested, +3 Advanced Purification process has been optimized for your Maytag/Whirlpool/Everydrop/Kenmore/Jenn-air/Amana/KitchenAid refrigerator improvin your drinking water in 3 specific ways. Particle Scrub: Through the use of mechanical reduction, this scrub utilizes the filter core's compressed micropore structure to trap particles. Reducing contaminants and sediments down to 2~5 microns. Chemical Scrub: Chemical reduction process that uses the filter core's oleophilic surface to attract and absorb organic compounds and non-polar contaminants. Reducing common disinfection byproducts (THMs), organic contaminants like chlorinated solvents, pesticides, and industrial pollutants. Polishing Scrub: Utilizes pressure to force-diffuse your water across the filter's micropore surface area to consistently expose and reduce dangerous contaminants. A single filter core's surface area can exceed 1/2 million sqft. Improving the safety of your drinking water while reducing undesirable taste, odor, and color. COMPATIBILITY: UKF8001, UKF8001AXX, UKF8001-750 UKF8001P, UKF8001AXXP, 67002269, 67002671, 67003523, 67003526, 67003527, 67003528, 67003591, 67003727, 67006474, 67006637, 12589201, 12589203, 12589206, 12589208, 12589210, OWF51, WF50-NI500, 4396395, 8171032, 46-9005, 9005, 46-9006, 46-9998.