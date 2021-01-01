8 Channel 4K NVR 5MP H265 IP Surveillance Security Camera System with 4Piece Super HD 1920P Weatherproof PoE Security Dome Cameras White VD4C8CH5091IP

Best Quality Guranteed. Max 8.0 Megapixel Full HD Realtime Recording 8 Channel Onvif 4K NVR with (4) 5MP 1920P Weatherproof POE H.265 IP Dome Cameras (Built-in 3.6mm megapixel HD Lens for wide view angle and 48Pcs Infrared LED, View up to 130ft IR Distance) Power over Ethernet setup is clean and simple with a single network cable, built-P2P service and support ONVIF agreement and QR Code Scan Free mobile apps allow you to watch your system from anywhere with mobile viewing for Smartphones, tablets, PC, and Macs Features Wide Dynamic Range & 3D DNR giving you ability to see clearly in contrast lighting environment and sharper monitoring and playback Pre-installed 1TB Hard Drive with 2 Year Warranty and Free Life Time Tech Support From U.S.A.