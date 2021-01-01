From montague metal products
Montague Metal Products 8 in. Black Aluminum Floating or Flat Modern House Number 8
Cast in recycled aluminum this elegant modern house number will enhance the curb appeal of your home or business for years to come. Mounting hardware for concealed flat mount and spacers for 0.5 in. floating mount are both included. Once finished this number is placed in a polishing mixture for 14-hours to bring out the desired appearance. Mounting Instructions and template are located on our website.