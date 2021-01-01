From savoy house
Savoy House 8-9130-2 Drake 2 Light 18" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light English Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Savoy House 8-9130-2 Drake 2 Light 18" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesFixture comes with clear glass shades(2) medium (E26) bulbs requiredCan be mounted with lights directed upwards or downwardsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsUL and CUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 17-3/4"Extension: 7-1/2"Product Weight: 3.1 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light English Bronze