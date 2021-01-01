From savoy house
Savoy House 8-9127-3 Elise 3 Light Bathroom Vanity Light English Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Savoy House 8-9127-3 Elise 3 Light Bathroom Vanity Light The Savoy House Elise 3-light bath bar offers effortless, easy style with frosted opal glass shades and a new English bronze finish. Can be mounted as uplight or downlight.Features:White tapered cylinder shaped glass shades with frosted finishRequires (3) 100 watt medium (E26) base incandescent bulbs - Not IncludedCUL and UL Rated for use in damp locationsDimensions:Backplate Height: 4.25"Backplate Width: 5.25"Extension: 6.5" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Height: 11"Product Weight: 7.26 lbsWidth: 20.5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 3Voltage: 120vWattage: 300Watts Per Bulb: 100 Vanity Light English Bronze