Savoy House 8-4090-3 Capra 3 Light 22" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Savoy House 8-4090-3 Capra 3 Light 22" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesConstructed from metalIncludes frosted glass shades(3) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL and CUL rated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9"Width: 22"Extension: 6-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Polished Nickel