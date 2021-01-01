From savoy house
Savoy House 8-4030-3 Octave 3 Light 21" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light English Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Savoy House 8-4030-3 Octave 3 Light 21" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesCapable of being reverse mountedConstructed from metalIncludes clear glass shades(3) 60 watt maximum medium (E27) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsMountable in different orientationsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsUL and CUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9"Width: 21"Extension: 5-1/2"Product Weight: 4 lbsBackplate Height: 4-3/4"Backplate Width: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E27)Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light English Bronze