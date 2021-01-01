From savoy house
Savoy House 8-1780-3 Lansing 3 Light 24" Wide Bath Bar English Bronze and Warm Brass Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Savoy House 8-1780-3 Lansing 3 Light 24" Wide Bath Bar This Savoy House 3 light bath bar comes with a clear glass shade and features a English bronze and warm brass finishFeatures Constructed of Metal and GlassComes with clear glass shadeRequires (3) 100 Watt Max (E26) bulbsCUL rated for dry locationsDimensions Height: 10"Width: 24"Product Weight: 7.5 lbsBackplate Height: 24"Backplate Width: 5"Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoMax Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsMax Wattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Vanity Light English Bronze and Warm Brass