Savoy House 8-1080-3 Fontaine 23" Wide 3 Light Bathroom Vanity Light Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

Savoy House 8-1080-3 Fontaine 23" Wide 3 Light Bathroom Vanity Light The Savoy House Fontaine collection of bath vanity bars feature cone-shaped shades of soft white etched glass that pair well with sleek bars finished in Satin Nickel or English Bronze. Fontaine is available in a variety of sizes to fit any bathroom.Features:Comes with tapered shaped glass shadesRequires (3) 100 x watt Medium (E26) base bulbsDesigned to cast light in an upward directionUltra secure mounting assemblyDimensions:Height: 8"Width: 23"Extension: 5.75"Product Weight: 9 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Voltage: 120vWattage: 300Watts Per Bulb: 100When you choose a Savoy House lighting fixture, you can be certain you've selected a piece that will withstand the test of time. Known for their meticulous craftsmanship, attention to detail, and elegant, timeless designs, the Savoy House brand is a top choice among designers and consumers alike. Vanity Light Satin Nickel