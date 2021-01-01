From metabo hpt
Metabo HPT 8-1/2-Inch Compound Miter Saw 120-Volt 9.2-Amps 5500-RPM, C8FSESM
Advertisement
Positive miter stops for quick adjustments to 15, 22.5, 31.6, and 45 degrees to the left and right.Electronic speed control for consistent RPM's.Lightweight design for easy portability.Linear ball bearing slide system for superior accuracy.Precise compound cuts with 48 degree bevel angle left and 5 degree bevel angle right.Easy-to-read measurements and quick settings on miter and bevel scales.