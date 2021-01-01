From frigidaire
Frigidaire 8,000 BTU Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner with Supplemental Heat in White
The Frigidaire 8,000 Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner is designed to cool up to 350 sq. ft. and keep large rooms comfortable. Features 3 different fan speeds with 8-way air direction to evenly distribute air throughout the room. Ready Select Controls allow you to select options at the touch of a button, while a full function remote control allows you to precisely control the temperature and fan speed from across the room.