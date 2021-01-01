From lenovo

Lenovo - 7Y68A000WW - Lenovo DE240S Drive Enclosure 12Gb/s SAS - 12Gb/s SAS Host Interface - 2U Rack-mountable - 24 x

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Lenovo - 7Y68A000WW - Lenovo DE240S Drive Enclosure 12Gb/s SAS.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com