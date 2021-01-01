3.7V 1-7S Li-ion Lithium Battery 12-48V LiFePO4 Battery Power Indicator Board 12V Car Lead Acid Battery Level Capacity Meter with Reverse.

Warm Note:1. This model is not waterproof, please be waterproof if you use it outdoors, because the electronic components need to be used in a dry environment.2. *S stands for suitable for * string batteries. Features:1. Ultra-thin power display, 5 LED indicators, the display is more intuitive and beautiful.2. It can be used in a wider range, including lithium batteries, lead-acid batteries, lithium iron phosphate, electric vehicle batteries, and electric equipment. Instructions:1. Connect the positive and negative terminals of the display board to the positive and negative ends of the battery under test, lightly press the red button with your finger, and the IED light will light up to display real-time battery power2. Release your finger, the LED will go out after a delay of 3-5 seconds, and it will not consume electricity at all when it is static.3. With reverse connection function, it will not burn even if the positive and negative connections are reversed, just adjust it.