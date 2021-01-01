7Port USB 30 Data Hub with 36W Power Adapter and BC 12 Charging Port for iPhone 76s Plus iPad Air 2 Galaxy S Series Note Series Mac PC USB Flash.

Best Quality Guranteed. Compact palm-sized grip (4.3 1.7 0.9in) and lightweight design (2.9oz). Easily add 7 USB 3.0 SuperSpeed ports to your PC and enjoy data transfer rates of up to 5Gbps for faster sync times. Backward compatible with USB 2.0 / 1.1. 7th data port also delivers BC 1.2 charging speeds of up to 2.1 amps, while the other 6 ports charge at speeds of up to 0.5A each, with 5.1 amps overall among 7 ports. High-grade chipset and 36 watt adapter guarantee steady operation. Supports plug-and-play and hot-swapping. No installation of drivers required for Windows XP / Vista / 7 / 8 / 10 or Mac OS X 10.2 and above. Package contents: USB 3.0 7-Port Hub, 12V / 3A power adapter, 2.6-foot USB 3.0 cable, welcome guide, 18-month hassle-free warranty.