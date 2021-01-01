From linum home textiles
7pk Greek Key Turkish Towel Set White - Linum Home Textiles
Advertisement
Our standard terry towel collection is made with high quality, 100percent genuine Turkish cotton. They are soft to the touch and be even softer after the first wash. These towels are also highly absorbent, durably made, and long lasting. With a double stitch edge and natural dobby weave, these towels are an elegant addition to any bathroom. Set includes 2 bath towels (27? x 54?), 2 hand towels (16? x 30?), 2 washcloths (13? x 13?), 1 Greek Key bath mat (20? x 32?) Pattern: Geometric.